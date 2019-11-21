Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Chef's Choice - Logo Grid

Chef's Choice - Logo Grid illustration design logo brand identity negative space lettermark typography logotype designer knives smart mark black and white restaurant logo suit cleaver chef logomark identity designer grid design branding brand
Here's the grid structure of the logo i created for Chef's Choice, a podcast that interviews Chefs that are also successful business owners 🤵

To represent that, i went for 2 butcher knives and a bow tie forming a suit shape 🔪

Press 🖤 if you can see the double meaning on the logo!

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

Chef's Choice - Logo Design
