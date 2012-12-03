Enigmatic Wonder

My friend Joi and I did a photo-shoot based off of the Hunger Games. More specifically, our interpretation of the character Effie Trinket. The concept behind this was to show what her character may be feeling on the inside, when all her bubbly characters are stripped away. I'd say it's easy to assume someone who witnesses younger participants dying for their loved ones/districts can be rather traumatizing after awhile.

Styling, photography and post for this shot were all done by me :)