Team Dino Poster

Team Dino Poster illustration dinosaurs poster
I am determining what posters to print to decorate a wall at home and am considering this "Team Dino" illustration, made to keep my running team motivated for the Nike Women's (Half) Marathon.

Posted on Dec 3, 2012
