Cigar Belly Band

This one's from the not-so-long-ago archives.

This is a screenprinted belly band I created for a small booklet with an essay I wrote to mark the year of the 50th anniversary of the Cuban revolution. The book is about that, and the American jalopies that are still roaming around Cuba.

If you want to see more pictures of the book, you can check 'em out here:

Of Cars & Cigars: The American Car on a Cuban Landscape (Edit: This has now been removed from my online portfolio, but thank you for your interest!)