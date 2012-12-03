Cigar Belly Band

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This one's from the not-so-long-ago archives.
This is a screenprinted belly band I created for a small booklet with an essay I wrote to mark the year of the 50th anniversary of the Cuban revolution. The book is about that, and the American jalopies that are still roaming around Cuba.
If you want to see more pictures of the book, you can check 'em out here:
Of Cars & Cigars: The American Car on a Cuban Landscape (Edit: This has now been removed from my online portfolio, but thank you for your interest!)