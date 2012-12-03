Ben Voldman

Sneaker ad

Ben Voldman
Ben Voldman
Hire Me
  • Save
Sneaker ad 3d characters sneaker ad photoshop render cinema cannon ball illustration circus
Download color palette

Closeups of a an ad for a footwear client that I'm working on with a cool circus theme.

Ben Voldman
Ben Voldman
Animator and Illustrator - Brooklyn
Hire Me

More by Ben Voldman

View profile
    • Like