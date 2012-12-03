Allan Lorde

Playlist Illustration

Allan Lorde
Allan Lorde
  • Save
Playlist Illustration playlist hand cd illustration light table the manitoban
Download color palette

Did a few playlist illustrations for The Manitoban this weekend. I have a feeling they're for year-end or christmas playlists, but I won't know until later in the week.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 3, 2012
Allan Lorde
Allan Lorde

More by Allan Lorde

View profile
    • Like