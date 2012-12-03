James Alegria

Puppy

James Alegria
James Alegria
  • Save
Puppy icon puppy
Download color palette

Part of a presentation I was delivering on icons. Based on a Shiba Inu pup. I hope Santa browses dribble...

View all tags
Posted on Dec 3, 2012
James Alegria
James Alegria

More by James Alegria

View profile
    • Like