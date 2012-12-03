Alexa Lupul

Klondo Video

Alexa Lupul
Alexa Lupul
  • Save
Klondo Video logo mountain diamond badge bebas futura identity
Download color palette

First of three marks developed for a snowboard cinematographer's branding system.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 3, 2012
Alexa Lupul
Alexa Lupul

More by Alexa Lupul

View profile
    • Like