Future Pepsi!

Future Pepsi!
I watched the movie "Enemy Mine" again the other day. I have always loved the part where he finds a sweet futuristic space Pepsi can so I decided to do my own take on it. Let me know what you think! Thanks!

Posted on Dec 3, 2012
