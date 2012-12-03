Dana Smith

Ace of Clubs

Dana Smith
Dana Smith
Hire Me
  • Save
Ace of Clubs playing card pattern ace clubs
Download color palette

For my last project as an undergrad I'm working on a deck of cards. This little guy is for the ace of clubs. Nearly done!

View all tags
Posted on Dec 3, 2012
Dana Smith
Dana Smith
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Dana Smith

View profile
    • Like