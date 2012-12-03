Joluvian

Pokerama Logo App

Joluvian
Joluvian
  • Save
Pokerama Logo App poker logo lettering calligraphy game ios app icon
Download color palette

Working in a new logo, in this time will be a Logotype and also a App Icon, the customer choose the last one. More updateS A.S.A.P

View all tags
Posted on Dec 3, 2012
Joluvian
Joluvian

More by Joluvian

View profile
    • Like