iPhones & iPad minis PSD

iPhones & iPad minis PSD
Here you go, guys. The PSD:
http://www.mediafire.com/?ht1laa2ip8tcugm

It's 100MB, because of all the layers.
Add your screenshots to smart object called "screen" that is inside all 6 devices. Edit as you wish and please give proper credit.

Enjoy!

Posted on Dec 3, 2012
