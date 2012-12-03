Andrei Marius

V for Vector

Andrei Marius
Andrei Marius
  • Save
V for Vector illustrator tutorial node vector
Download color palette

Here's a simple vector node design made in Ai.
You can find a detailed tutorial on how to get this effect @VectorTuts.com.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 3, 2012
Andrei Marius
Andrei Marius

More by Andrei Marius

View profile
    • Like