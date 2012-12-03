Paul Maybury

Astori3

Paul Maybury
Paul Maybury
  • Save
Astori3 comics
Download color palette

Panel from an upcoming digital comic I have running in David Lloyd's Aces Weekly. It's meant to be viewable on newer tablet resolutions and in landscape format.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 3, 2012
Paul Maybury
Paul Maybury

More by Paul Maybury

View profile
    • Like