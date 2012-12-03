Scott Parry

AIO wordpress theme design
Started on another theme, this time slightly different.

It will basically be fully configurable with widgets/modules and every section of text and color will be editable via the options panel.

In essence giving the possibility of infinite layouts/color schemes.

W.I.P

Posted on Dec 3, 2012
