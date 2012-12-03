Ash Lyons

OS X App Icon Progress

Ash Lyons
Ash Lyons
  • Save
OS X App Icon Progress sql sqlite app mac osx icon progress wip work in progress filing cabinet database tardis blue skeumorphic
Download color palette

Icon design for an SQL mac app.

Filing cabinet needs handles and the database needs brushed metal texture on the sides. Cabinet color definitely was inspired by a certain time-travelling mad man's infamous blue box.

Ash Lyons
Ash Lyons

More by Ash Lyons

View profile
    • Like