It's A Shape Christmas - Sneak Peek III

A sneak peek of my submission for this year's A Shape Christmas, an interactive advent calendar in which 25 creatives are each given a particular shape to work with and give a Christmas slant to it. Each day a different creative's piece of work is revealed. See more of the sneak peek and more info on the project here: http://tinyurl.com/conh3ht .

I'll keep the full image a surprise until I have been featured on the website - they've actually kept our reveal date a surprise for all of us involved, so I'll wait in suspense with you! So very excited to reveal the final piece!! :)