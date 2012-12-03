It's A Shape Christmas - Sneak Peek III

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
A sneak peek of my submission for this year's A Shape Christmas, an interactive advent calendar in which 25 creatives are each given a particular shape to work with and give a Christmas slant to it. Each day a different creative's piece of work is revealed. See more of the sneak peek and more info on the project here: http://tinyurl.com/conh3ht .
I'll keep the full image a surprise until I have been featured on the website - they've actually kept our reveal date a surprise for all of us involved, so I'll wait in suspense with you! So very excited to reveal the final piece!! :)