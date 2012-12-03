Josiah Jost

SnapGet Logo Proposal #1

Josiah Jost
Josiah Jost
Hire Me
  • Save
SnapGet Logo Proposal #1 logo crocodile folder manage identity
Download color palette

Current project in the works.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 3, 2012
Josiah Jost
Josiah Jost
800+ logos into my craft: Story-led is supreme.
Hire Me

More by Josiah Jost

View profile
    • Like