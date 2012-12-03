MadeByStudioJQ

Lavender Fields

Lavender Fields logo identity purple texture tree field typography
Lavender Fields

Working on a new identity for a new build development.

Designed at Workbrands©

Posted on Dec 3, 2012
Digital Artist Fascinated With Iridescent & Outer Space.
