Here is a personal project i did for my wife for our third wedding anniversary recently. 'Always & Forever' is engraved on the inside of our rings. There is also a subtle date behind the type (even more subtle when printed) and finally the background pattern was across all the designs i did for the wedding stationary originally. This projet was an especailly fun type project.

