Here is a personal project i did for my wife for our third wedding anniversary recently. 'Always & Forever' is engraved on the inside of our rings. There is also a subtle date behind the type (even more subtle when printed) and finally the background pattern was across all the designs i did for the wedding stationary originally. This projet was an especailly fun type project.

This preview shows a little details but the 1440@1x or @2x show the the most detail, see links below for wallpapers:
960x640: http://bit.ly/11sGWLm
960x1136: http://bit.ly/UCgxrQ
square: http://bit.ly/QCx92j
1440x900@1x http://bit.ly/VgMUZB
1440x900@2x (retina) http://bit.ly/YrATbo

Posted on Dec 3, 2012
