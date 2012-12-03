🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Here is a personal project i did for my wife for our third wedding anniversary recently. 'Always & Forever' is engraved on the inside of our rings. There is also a subtle date behind the type (even more subtle when printed) and finally the background pattern was across all the designs i did for the wedding stationary originally. This projet was an especailly fun type project.
This preview shows a little details but the 1440@1x or @2x show the the most detail, see links below for wallpapers:
960x640: http://bit.ly/11sGWLm
960x1136: http://bit.ly/UCgxrQ
square: http://bit.ly/QCx92j
1440x900@1x http://bit.ly/VgMUZB
1440x900@2x (retina) http://bit.ly/YrATbo