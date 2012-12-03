Kaleb Nimz

Retro 55

Kaleb Nimz
Kaleb Nimz
  • Save
Retro 55 typography five 5 retro vintage illustration illustrator black and white
Download color palette

I love this shot from @Matthew Daniels and wanted to see if i could get the same effect in Illustrator. (Not nearly as RAD as Matthew's.)

Vintage c
Rebound of
Vintage C
By Matthew Daniels
View all tags
Posted on Dec 3, 2012
Kaleb Nimz
Kaleb Nimz

More by Kaleb Nimz

View profile
    • Like