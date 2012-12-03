Sterre Hendriks

Groninger Landschap

Groninger Landschap illustration illustrations hand drawn nature green mill dutch netherlands sea landscape groningen conservation
Series of illustrations about Dutch Nature Conservation. This picture is of Groningen, the northeasternmost province of the Netherlands.

