Symbol for SF6 Leak Detector

SF6 Leak Detector
The task was create the set of symbols to use in the ads for gas and temperature monitoring product line for large and small transformers.
It should be distinctive symbol rather than product itself, because actual product looks like grey box.

This one is the SF6 Leak Detector - SF6 gas analysis and detection.

