The Story of Houston & Apollo (proposal 3/3)

The Story of Houston & Apollo (proposal 3/3)
Third and last version of a logo I made for friends who have a music duo. Still the same metaphor with the ladder and the moon. This is the version they have prefered.

The Story of Houston & Apollo (proposal 2/3)
Posted on Dec 3, 2012
