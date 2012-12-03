Sergey Blagodetelev

ThermalSpection

ThermalSpection symbol icon ad electricity lumasense thermalspection black orange transformers electrical substations
The task was create the set of symbols to use in the ads for gas and temperature monitoring product line for large and small transformers.
It should be distinctive symbol rather than product itself, because actual product looks like grey box.

This one is the ThermalSpection - continuous thermal and visual Imaging to identify thermal abnormalities within Electrical Substations.

