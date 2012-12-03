Pavel Tumaev

10 Pie animation motion graphics pie anniversary pink food
The size of a pie I will eat tomorrow when finally publish this video!

Illustration by @Nipis Yablochkipolival

Full project: http://tumaev.com/Gift-Baskets-Overseas

Posted on Dec 3, 2012
