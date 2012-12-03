Julien NICOLAS

The Story of Houston & Apollo (proposal 1/3)

This is the first proposal for a logo I made for friends who have a band. A duo to be more precise. I wanted to link the "H" of Houston and the "A" of Apollo to show a ladder in direction of a minimalist moon.

Posted on Dec 3, 2012
