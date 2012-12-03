Sergey Blagodetelev

LumaShield symbol

The task was create the set of symbols to use in the ads for gas and temperature monitoring product line for large and small transformers.
It should be distinctive symbol rather than product itself, because actual product looks like grey box.
This one is the LumaShield - monitor and protect small power transformers.

Posted on Dec 3, 2012
