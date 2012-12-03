Bardur Mikladal

Raspberry Soda

Raspberry Soda christmas nisse snow rasberry soda
My first dribbble! :)
An illustration for the label on a Faroese christmas soda, which i made 2 years ago.

Posted on Dec 3, 2012
