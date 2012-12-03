Sergey Blagodetelev

LumaSmart symbol

Sergey Blagodetelev
Sergey Blagodetelev
  • Save
LumaSmart symbol symbol icon ad electricity lumasense lumasmart black orange
Download color palette

The task was create the set of symbols to use in the ads for gas and temperature monitoring product line for large and small transformers.
It should be distinctive symbol rather than product itself, because actual product looks like grey box.
This one is the LumaSmart - kind of smart eye monitoring large power transformers and reactors.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 3, 2012
Sergey Blagodetelev
Sergey Blagodetelev

More by Sergey Blagodetelev

View profile
    • Like