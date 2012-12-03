Sveta Oleinikova

Air Hippo

Air Hippo illustration hippo animal christmas santa present scarf violet snow
Check out the new work in my portfolio. Graphics for awesome Christmas game Air Hippo!

Rebound of
Mobile Game Icon — Air Hippo
By Smorodina
Posted on Dec 3, 2012
