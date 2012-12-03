Table Top UI

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
One of the projects I'm working on is for a 60" touchscreen table top for the historic 450th of St. Augustine. I'm currently working on a secondary navigation inside the plaque. The original navigation are the bricks on the bottom. When a user clicks on the water a game activates where four different users can fire cannon balls at ships that are trying to attack the fort (that isn't in view).
