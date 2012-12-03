Jennifer Donohue Marino

SCR Logo Design

Jennifer Donohue Marino
Jennifer Donohue Marino
logo design typography type branding
Round 1 of logo design for Shadow Canyon Recording.
The client enjoys the bolder text for the first letter of each word to allow it to stand out, however, I'm not the biggest fan and need to see what else I can come up with.

Posted on Dec 3, 2012
Jennifer Donohue Marino
Jennifer Donohue Marino

