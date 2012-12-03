Dunwich Type Founders

Rhodium – £

Rhodium – £ typography typeface font type design lettering
The Pound Sterling sign is my absolute favorite character to draw. To me it just seems like it must have been designed by a dapper sartorial pinstriping sign painter.

Posted on Dec 3, 2012
