To Binh Binh
QClay

Little Japanese Neighborhood

To Binh Binh
QClay
To Binh Binh for QClay
Hire Us
  • Save
Little Japanese Neighborhood lowpoly 3dart illustration store japan store japan modeling cinema4d 3d illustration isometric c4d 3d
Little Japanese Neighborhood lowpoly 3dart illustration store japan store japan modeling cinema4d 3d illustration isometric c4d 3d
Little Japanese Neighborhood lowpoly 3dart illustration store japan store japan modeling cinema4d 3d illustration isometric c4d 3d
Download color palette
  1. Japan Food Store-darkscreen.jpg
  2. Japan Food Store-lightscreen.jpg
  3. Japanstore_02-B&W.jpg

A fun practice playing around with the light settings between day and night.

* This modeling is inspired by some real pictures on the internet.

QClay
QClay
Have an awesome project? Let’s chat👋
Hire Us

More by QClay

View profile
    • Like