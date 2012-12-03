Mayan Apocalypse Calendar Slides

I put together a 5 minute presentation on the impending Mayan Apocalypse for IgniteOKC. These were the slides going on the background that showed how the Mayan Calendar functions.

This whole apocalypse thing comes from big date: 13.0.0.0.0 / Imagine 1999/2000, but far more significant due to the Mayans associated value of 13, and the fact that the Mayan Long Count has been running for over 5000 years.