Manya Kuzemchenko

Betty Who Single Artwork Piece

Manya Kuzemchenko
Manya Kuzemchenko
  • Save
Betty Who Single Artwork Piece betty who artist 80s 90s cheesy type retro vintage futuristic
Download color palette

Piece of the artwork for Betty Who's single "Somebody Loves You", based on a cheesy 80's/90's Saved by the Bell motif

View all tags
Posted on Dec 3, 2012
Manya Kuzemchenko
Manya Kuzemchenko

More by Manya Kuzemchenko

View profile
    • Like