Shows.Fm Website

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This weekend was the Hackquebec, a 12 hours contest to build an app with different APIs such as Rdio.
We took the opportunity to create something we've had in mind for a while which is shows.fm, a last.fm/rdio powered responsive website that lists all shows coming near you. The Rdio part is that we feature artists you have in your collection!
Go try it out and tell me what you think! We still have several things to fix, but the basics are there!