Alexander Sapelkin

Velvet. ID

Alexander Sapelkin
Alexander Sapelkin
  • Save
Velvet. ID velvet logo identity branding guideline
Download color palette
Fef6b03cc2016175b0f768b4b79e7a7b
Rebound of
V mark
By Alexander Sapelkin
View all tags
Posted on Dec 3, 2012
Alexander Sapelkin
Alexander Sapelkin

More by Alexander Sapelkin

View profile
    • Like