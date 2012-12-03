This weekend was the Hackquebec, a 12 hours contest to build an app with different APIs such as Rdio.

We took the opportunity to create something we've had in mind for a while which is shows.fm, a last.fm/rdio powered responsive website that lists all shows coming near you. The Rdio part is that we feature artists you have in your collection!

Go try it out and tell me what you think! We still have several things to fix, but the basics are there!