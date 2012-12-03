Rich Merwarth

Hand painted ukuleles

Rich Merwarth
Rich Merwarth
  • Save
Hand painted ukuleles ukulele uke paint drawing
Download color palette

I've been making/painting ukuleles over the past couple months, and finally finished the series last week.

There are a bunch more pics on my shop: http://www.etsy.com/shop/route9

It's been a super fun project!

View all tags
Posted on Dec 3, 2012
Rich Merwarth
Rich Merwarth

More by Rich Merwarth

View profile
    • Like