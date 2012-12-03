Kokopako

Tweet Olympic 2072

Kokopako
Kokopako
Hire Me
  • Save
Tweet Olympic 2072 3d webdesign logotype buttons
Download color palette

Here is a work in progress of the home page for a 3D interactive experience!

View all tags
Posted on Dec 3, 2012
Kokopako
Kokopako
Unique, innovative, customised digital solutions.
Hire Me

More by Kokopako

View profile
    • Like