Advent Card, Version 2

Advent Card, Version 2 card christmas holiday letterpress
The other version of our first holiday card, letterpressed in gold & black. The factories and chimneys are alluding to the historical reputation of our home region (the Rhine-Ruhr area) for heavy industry.

If you like, you can watch some photos of the printing process on our blog.

Posted on Dec 3, 2012
