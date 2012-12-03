Polyfaktor Designbüro

Advent Card, Version 1

Advent Card, Version 1 letterpress holiday christmas card
Our very first holiday card, letterpressed in gold color, with a blind emboss. And no, we're not sending another one out every week – you're supposed to fill in the blanks yourself. That's what they call 'customer participation' ;)

You can see some photos of the process on our blog, if printing with a clothes wringer is up your alley.

Posted on Dec 3, 2012
