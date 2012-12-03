Walkie Textie App

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
This is an idea I had to help people who need to walk and text at the same time. Using the front camera with a small portion of the chat overlaid on top, helps them navigate and see what is in front of them as they type out that very important-just can wait text.
If you are interesting in helping me code this application please contact me and I would love to partner with someone to get this built.