Walkie Textie App

This is an idea I had to help people who need to walk and text at the same time. Using the front camera with a small portion of the chat overlaid on top, helps them navigate and see what is in front of them as they type out that very important-just can wait text.

If you are interesting in helping me code this application please contact me and I would love to partner with someone to get this built.

