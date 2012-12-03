Vimal Kutmutia

Logo Design for CornerPixel Studios

Logo Design for CornerPixel Studios logo design brand design 17seven monogram film
Logo brand design for CornerPixel Studios who's into film, web and print.

Posted on Dec 3, 2012
Founder & Design Strategist at 17Seven Design Studio.
