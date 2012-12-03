Christian Villacanas

Standing in the queue

Standing in the queue standing in the queue standing queue gif illustration animation character tumblr
A few days ago I started a new project called Standing in the queue.
It consist on a tumblelog for illustrators in which the excuse to draw is to make the largest and funniest supermarket queue in the world!

Take a look at it and collaborate! What will be the next character waiting in the queue?? Who knows?

