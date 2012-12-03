Brad M. Wolf

The Ghost

Brad M. Wolf
Brad M. Wolf
  • Save
The Ghost custom hand built bike logo branding
Download color palette

The third hand-built bike in the one off line of Wolf Built motorized bicycles, The Ghost. 66cc's a raw pedal power!

View all tags
Posted on Dec 3, 2012
Brad M. Wolf
Brad M. Wolf

More by Brad M. Wolf

View profile
    • Like