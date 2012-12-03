Brent Gariano

portfolio detail page

Brent Gariano
Brent Gariano
  • Save
portfolio detail page web responsive app mobile iphone ios windows 8 ui clean minimal web site
Download color palette

Latest progress from my portfolio redesign. This shot shows two project detail screens side-by-side.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 3, 2012
Brent Gariano
Brent Gariano
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Brent Gariano

View profile
    • Like