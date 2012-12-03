Billy Sweeney

Guidelines squarespace logo guidelines brand identity standards clear space
Had a chance to put a fresh coat of paint on Tyler Thompson's original Squarespace Logo Guidelines. www.squarespace.com/logos

Posted on Dec 3, 2012
Staff Product Designer at Dropbox
